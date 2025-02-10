Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 2.99%

Nifty Realty index closed down 2.99% at 890.3 today. The index has slipped 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sobha Ltd dropped 6.59%, Macrotech Developers Ltd fell 5.02% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd slipped 3.60%. The Nifty Realty index has soared 2.00% over last one year compared to the 7.34% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has dropped 2.64% and Nifty Media index has slid 2.38% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.76% to close at 23381.6 while the SENSEX has slid 0.70% to close at 77311.8 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News