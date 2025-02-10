Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Banco Products (India) hits the floor after Q3 PAT slumps 98% QoQ to Rs 34 crore

Banco Products (India) hits the floor after Q3 PAT slumps 98% QoQ to Rs 34 crore

Image
Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 12:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Banco Products (India) hit an lower circut limit of 20% at Rs 368.90 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 97.77% to Rs 30.93 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 1,387.1 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Net sales stood at Rs 632.71 crore in Q3 FY25, down 28.81% as against Rs 888.81 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

On a YoY basis, the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 54.72% to Rs 30.93 crore despite 11.89% rise in net sales to Rs 632.71 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax tanked 51.63% year-on-year to Rs 38.94 crore in Q3 FY25. Total expense rose 20.60% to Rs 605.40 crore. Cost of material consumed added 48.9% to Rs 578.18 crore, while employee benefits expenses rose 12.37% to Rs 81.84 crore.

On a nine-month basis, the company's consolidated net profit rallied 41.85% to Rs 288.30 crore on 14.52% rise in net sales to Rs 2,318.8 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

Meanwhile, the board declared an interim dividend of Rs 11 per equity share for the financial year 202425. Accordingly, the board has fixed Friday, 14 February 2025, as a record date for determining the entitlement of members for the purpose of payment of the interim dividend. The payment of dividends will be completed on or after 25 February 2025.

Also Read

1.2 million ITR filers for FY 2023-24 have not got refund: How to fix issue

Camellias to Dahlias: Can DLF sustain its luxury real estate boom?

NZ vs SA LIVE SCORE, ODI Tri-series 2025: Breetzke nears 100: SA cross150 runs mark

Delhivery share price falls over 5% after Q3 miss; time to buy or sell?

M&M hits record, rises 4% in 2 days on Q3; Nomura, Macquarie up targets

Banco Products (India) is engaged in the business of engine cooling and sealing systems both for automotive and industrial applications.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rainbow Medicare Q3 PAT jumps 11% YoY; ARPOB at Rs 53,404

Dhunseri Investments Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sun TV Network slips as Q3 PAT slides 21% YoY to Rs 347 cr

Varun Beverages consolidated net profit rises 40.30% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story