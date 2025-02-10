Nifty settles below 23,400; Sensex slides 548 pts; Indian rupee hits new low

The key equity indices ended with substantial losses on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the United States would impose a 25 percent tariff on all steel and aluminum imports starting Monday. This move is expected to be in addition to further metal duties, which are anticipated to be disclosed later in the week. Additionally, the Indian rupee hit a new, fresh low. The Nifty settled below the 23,400 level. All the sectoral indices on the NSE ended in the red, with realty, metal and media shares declining the most.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 548.39 points or 0.70% to 77,311.80. The Nifty 50 index lost 178.35 points or 0.76% to 23,381.60. In four consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex and Nifty lost 1.61% and 1.50%, respectively.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 2.06%, and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slumped 2.25%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,069 shares rose and 3,034 shares fell. A total of 122 shares were unchanged.

Indian Rupee hit a fresh record low against the US dollar on Monday. The currency opened at 87.9400 and touched a fresh all-time low of 87.9525 and is currently trading at 87.5000.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 5.55% to 14.45.

Economy:

India's forex reserves raised USD 1.05 billion to USD 630.607 billion for the week ended January 31, the RBI said on Friday. In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had increased by USD 5.574 billion to USD 629.557 billion. This is the second consecutive week of an increase in the reserves, which have otherwise been on a declining trend for the last few weeks due to revaluation along with possible forex market interventions by RBI to help reduce volatility in the rupee, as stated by the Governor in the RBI monetary policy meeting.

Politics:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Delhi legislative assembly elections with 48 out of 70 seats, marking its return to power in the capital after 27 years, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured 22 seats. A party that wins more than the halfway mark of 35 seats can form the government.

AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia lost seats to BJP candidates. The BJP's campaign focused on financial assistance for women and senior citizens, subsidies on essential goods, and infrastructure development. AAPs vote share declined by approximately 10% compared to the previous election. The Congress party failed to secure any seats for the third consecutive time but saw a slight increase in its vote share.

IPO Update:

The initial public offer (IPO) of Ajax Engineering received bids for 24,44,486 shares as against 1,41,49,997 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:45 IST on 10 February 2024. The issue was subscribed to 0.17 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 10 February 2024 and it will close on 12 February 2024. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 599 and Rs 629 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 23 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index dropped 2.99% to 890.30. The index rose 0.10% in the past trading session.

Sobha (down 6.59%), Macrotech Developers (down 4.78%), Brigade Enterprises (down 4.07%), DLF (down 3.69%), Godrej Properties (down 3.37%), Raymond (down 2.08%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.7%), Oberoi Realty (down 1.36%), Phoenix Mills (down 1.31%) and Mahindra Lifespace Developers (down 0.64%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) slipped 2.02%. The company said that its total production fell 3% to 98,470 units in the month of January 2025 as compared with 101,518 units produced in the same period last year.

Gillette India shed 0.75%. The company reported 21.18% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 125.97 crore on a 7.21% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 685.55 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

Varun Beverages declined 1.81%. The company has reported 36.1% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 195.64 crore on a 38.3% increase in net revenues to Rs 3,688.79 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

Indigo Paints lost 1.79% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 4.55% to Rs 35.84 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 37.55 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations slipped 3.15% YoY to Rs 342.61 crore in the quarter ended 31st December 2024.

Electronics Mart India tumbled 7.22% after the company's consolidated net profit slipped 31.05% to Rs 31.55 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 45.86 crore posted in Q3 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 6.21% to Rs 1,884.8 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Rs 1,774.5 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Banco Products (India) hit an lower circut of 20% after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 97.77% to Rs 30.93 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 1,387.1 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Net sales stood at Rs 632.71 crore in Q3 FY25, down 28.81% as against Rs 888.81 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Rainbow Children's Medicare declined 1.51%. The company reported 10.6% increase in the companys consolidated net profit to Rs 68.69 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 62.13 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 18.5% to Rs 398.08 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility fell 2.72%. The company reported 23.36% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 311.83 crore on a 9.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,164.02 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

Astra Microwave Products slipped 3.81%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 9.3% to Rs 47 crore on 11.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 259 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Alembic lost 1.37%. The company reported a 163% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 26.09 crore, on a 47.3% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 57.92 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Brainbees Solutions (Firstcry) shed 0.75%. The company posted consolidated net loss of Rs 14.73 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with net loss of Rs 48.41 crore posted in Q3 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 14.31% to Rs 2,172.3 crore in the third quarter of FY25 as against Rs 1,900.2 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Sun TV Network dropped 4.26% after the media companys standalone net profit declined 20.62% to Rs 347.17 crore on 10.38% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 793.58 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies declined 1.86%. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 15.04 crore in Q3 FY25, zoomed 125.82% as against Rs 6.66 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations spiked 33.63% to Rs 85.77 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 64.18 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

Shipping Corporation of India dropped 5.92% after the company reported 43.8% decline in consolidated net profit of Rs 75.52 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 134.35 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations slipped 1.9% YoY to Rs 1,315.60 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

VA Tech Wabag added 1.47% after the company announced that it has bagged a significant consortium order worth $371 million (approximately Rs 3,251 crore) from Al Haer Environmental Services Company.

NHPC slipped 1.61% after the company reported a 47.03% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 330.13 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 623.28 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 11.25% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,286.76 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Global Markets:

US Dow Jones index futures were up 123 points, suggesting a positive opening for US equities. However, gains were tempered by anticipation of key US inflation data due this week.

European market advanced on Monday as investors awaited major data releases this week, including U.S. inflation data on Wednesday, German inflation and U.K. gross domestic product figures on Thursday and the latest quarterly European growth data on Friday

Asian stocks ended mixed as U.S. President Donald Trump threatened additional tariffs, including on steel and aluminum. This inflationary measure could reduce the likelihood of rate cuts in the US.

The individual indicated that 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports into the US would be announced on Monday, with other reciprocal tariffs revealed on Tuesday or Wednesday.

These comments followed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's statement that the European Union was prepared to respond "within an hour" if the US imposed tariffs on European goods, underscoring the potential for an escalating trade conflict.

China's retaliatory tariffs on certain US exports are scheduled to take effect on Monday, with no apparent progress in discussions between Beijing and Washington.

China's Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 0.5% in January compared to the same month last year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. This marks a rise from the 0.1% gain recorded in December.

Wall Street experienced some recovery buying after significant declines on Friday, when Trump signaled intentions to impose tariffs on US imports to match levies from US trading partners on American goods. These plans were reiterated on Sunday.

Trump on Sunday said that 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to the US would be announced on Monday, shortly after his 10% tariffs on China took effect. These tariffs will supplement existing duties on steel and aluminum, implemented during his previous term and maintained by the current administration, albeit at a reduced level. The move is expected to primarily affect imports from Canada, Brazil, and Mexico, the largest steel exporters to the US. Canada is also the leading aluminum exporter to the US.

On Friday, the S&P 500 decreased by nearly 1%, and the NASDAQ Composite fell by 1.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 1%. The Federal Reserve Chair is scheduled to testify before the House of Representatives on Tuesday and Wednesday, where the impact of tariffs on monetary policy is likely to be a prominent topic.

