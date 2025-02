Nicco Parks & Resorts consolidated net profit rises 15.44% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.69% to Rs 18.91 crore

Net profit of Nicco Parks & Resorts rose 15.44% to Rs 4.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.69% to Rs 18.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 17.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.18.9117.5626.9725.916.976.516.385.844.864.21

