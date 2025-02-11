Dharmaj Crop Guard standalone net profit declines 84.73% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 41.40% to Rs 174.51 croreNet profit of Dharmaj Crop Guard declined 84.73% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 41.40% to Rs 174.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 123.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales174.51123.42 41 OPM %5.448.69 -PBDT6.2010.65 -42 PBT1.549.62 -84 NP1.187.73 -85
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content