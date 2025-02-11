Dharmaj Crop Guard standalone net profit declines 84.73% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 41.40% to Rs 174.51 crore

Net profit of Dharmaj Crop Guard declined 84.73% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 41.40% to Rs 174.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 123.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.174.51123.425.448.696.2010.651.549.621.187.73

