Parnax Lab consolidated net profit declines 44.50% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.12% to Rs 40.22 crore

Net profit of Parnax Lab declined 44.50% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 21.12% to Rs 40.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 50.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.40.2250.9910.6211.713.234.721.452.941.212.18

