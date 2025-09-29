Nifty above 24,750; realty shares advance

The key equity indices traded with modest gains in the morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,750 mark. Realty shares advanced after declining in the five consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, gained 352.06 points or 0.44% to 80,778.52. The Nifty 50 index added 114.90 points or 0.47% to 24,769.60.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.68% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.52%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,360 shares rose and 1,379 shares fell. A total of 191 shares were unchanged.

New Listing: Shares of Ganesh Consumer Products were currently trading at Rs 299.65 at 10:10 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 6.94% compared with the issue price of Rs 322. The scrip was listed at Rs 295, at an 8.39% discount to the issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 305.85 and a low of Rs 294.80. On the BSE, over 1.46 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far. Shares of Atlanta Electricals were currently trading at Rs 822.25 at 10:17 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 9.05% compared with the issue price of Rs 754.

The scrip was listed at Rs 858.10, exhibiting a premium of 13.81% to the issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 863.70 and a low of Rs 806. On the BSE, over 5.16 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index advanced 1.11% to 876.75. The index tumbled 5.06% in five consecutive trading sessions. Anant Raj (up 5.18%), Phoenix Mills (up 1.91%), Godrej Properties (up 1.73%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.1%) and DLF (up 0.5%), Lodha Developers (up 0.38%), Brigade Enterprises (up 0.32%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 0.04%) fell.