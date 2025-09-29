Atlanta Electricals jumps on debut

Shares of Atlanta Electricals were currently trading at Rs 822.25 at 10:17 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 9.05% compared with the issue price of Rs 754.

The scrip was listed at Rs 858.10, exhibiting a premium of 13.81% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 863.70 and a low of Rs 806. On the BSE, over 5.16 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Atlanta Electricals was subscribed 70.63 times. The issue opened for bidding on 22 September 2025 and it closed on 24 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 718 and 754 per share.

The issue had comprised both a fresh issue of equity shares up to Rs 400 crore and an OFS of up to 38,10,895 equity shares. The OFS had comprised the sale of 4,35,900 equity shares by Atlanta UHV Transformers LLP, the promoter selling shareholder; 6,66,560 shares by Hemang H. Shah; 7,77,185 shares by Nimish H. Shah; 2,17,500 shares by Dhaval H. Mehta; 3,26,250 shares by Gitaben H. Mehta; and 13,87,500 equity shares by Jignesh S. Patel and other selling shareholders. Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 79.12 crore had been used for repayment/prepayment (in full or in part) of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company; Rs 210 crore had been used for funding working capital requirements, and the balance had been used for general corporate purposes.

Atlanta Electricals (AEL) is one of the leading transformer manufacturers specializing in power, auto, and inverter duty transformers up to and including 200 Mega Volt-Amp (MVA) capacity and with 220 kilovolts (kV). About 65.85% of its revenue from operation in FY25 came from the supply of transformers to utilities, including state electricity companies. As of March 31, 2025, the product portfolio of the company comprises 6 products, such as power transformers, inverter duty transformers, furnace transformers, generator transformers, and special duty transformers. Ahead of the IPO, Atlanta Electricals, on 19 September 2025, raised Rs 2.04 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 27.14 lakh shares at Rs 754 each to 15 anchor investors.