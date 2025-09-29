Ganesh Consumer Products slides on debut

Shares of Ganesh Consumer Products were currently trading at Rs 299.65 at 10:10 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 6.94% compared with the issue price of Rs 322.

The scrip was listed at Rs 295, at an 8.39% discount to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 305.85 and a low of Rs 294.80. On the BSE, over 1.46 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Ganesh Consumer Products was subscribed 2.67 times. The issue opened for bidding on 22 September 2025 and it closed on 24 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 306 and 322 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of equity shares, worth up to Rs 130 crore, and an offer for sale of 86,58,333 equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 278.8 crore, by Manish Mimani, Madhu Mimani, India Business Excellence Fund II, and India Business Excellence Fund IIA. The objectives of the fresh issue include Rs 60 crore for prepayment/repayment of certain outstanding borrowings, Rs 45 crore for funding capital expenditure for setting up a roasted gram flour and gram flour manufacturing unit in West Bengal, and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes. The promoters and promoter group hold an aggregate of 2,73,82,289 equity shares, aggregating to 75.28% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post-IPO shareholding is expected to be around 64.08%.

Ganesh Consumer Products, based in Kolkata, is a leading FMCG player in East India, ranked among the top packaged atta and wheat-based derivative brands. Its portfolio includes flours, sattu, instant mixes, spices, and ethnic snacks, sold under the flagship Ganesh brand through a wide distribution network and e-commerce platforms. Ahead of the IPO, Ganesh Consumer Products, on 19 September 2025, raised Rs 122.33 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 37.99 lakh shares at Rs 322 each to 14 anchor investors. The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 35.43 crore and total income of Rs 850.46 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.