Radico Khaitan unveils the final two editions of Rampur Jugalbandi series

Radico Khaitan has unveiled the final two editions of its award-winning Rampur Jugalbandi series, Rampur Jugalbandi #7 and #8, at the TFWA World Exhibition in Cannes 2025. With this launch, the eight-part limited edition collection of Indian Single Malts reaches its crescendo, marking a significant milestone for Rampur Whisky on the global stage.
Rampur Jugalbandi series started its journey in the year 2022 with 2 expressions being released every year and now reaches its grand finale with #7 and #8. Each expression has been born at the iconic Rampur Distillery, Asia's oldest and largest, with over 80 years of heritage. Much like the Indian classical art form of Jugalbandi, where two soloists create magic together, every edition has paired contrasting casks to strike a perfect harmony. The result is a series of whiskies that bring together India's distinctive character with global influences, crafting a masterpiece in every sip.
Rampur Jugalbandi #7 (Ex-Bourbon & Mizunara Cask): A whisky of contrast and harmony, combining American warmth and Japanese elegance with Indian craftsmanship. Silky and layered, it unfurls with notes of tropical fruits, vanilla, honeycomb, sandalwood, green tea, and cherry blossom, culminating in a long, oriental finish.
Rampur Jugalbandi #8 (Ex-Bourbon & Sherry PX Cask): Bold, indulgent, and dessert-like, this expression exudes luxury. Opulent layers of dried fruits, fig jam, dark chocolate, orange peel, and warm spices create a velvety, full-bodied palate with a long, warm, and indulgent finish.
