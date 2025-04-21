Nifty April futures trade at preimum

Infosys, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were top traded contracts.

The Nifty April 2025 futures closed at 23,131, a premium of 5.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 23,125.55 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 jumped 273.90 points or 1.15% to 24,125.55.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 0.30% to 15.52.

The top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The April 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 24 April 2025.

