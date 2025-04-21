Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty April futures trade at preimum

Nifty April futures trade at preimum

Image
Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Infosys, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were top traded contracts.

The Nifty April 2025 futures closed at 23,131, a premium of 5.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 23,125.55 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 jumped 273.90 points or 1.15% to 24,125.55.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 0.30% to 15.52.

Infosys, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The April 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 24 April 2025.

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

