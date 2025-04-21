Paytm Money introduces cost-effective interest rates and brokerage for Pay Later offering

Paytm Money, a wholly-owned subsidiary of One 97 Communications (OCL), has today announced new cost-effective interest rates and brokerage structure for its recently launched Pay Later (MTF - Margin Trading Facility) offering. With this, the platform hopes to drive affordability for both retail and high value investors.

The newly introduced slab-based interest rates, starting at 9.75% per annum (p.a.), down from the current flat 14.99% p.a., are based on funding book size. The platform has also introduced a revised brokerage of 0.1% per trade that balances affordability and platform sustainability.

Retail investors can now access Pay Later (MTF) at an industry-leading rate of 9.75% p.a., making it easier to start trading affordably. Additionally, high value traders with a funding book size above Rs 25 lakh will also benefit from the same 9.75% p.a. interest rate, incentivizing greater trading activity and deeper engagement. Investors with a book size of between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 25 lakh will have a 14.99% p.a. interest rate.

With the reduced costs, entry-level investors can also explore MTF, making margin trading more accessible. This move comes at a time when retail and high-volume traders alike are seeking smarter, more flexible ways to leverage market opportunities. With increasing interest in margin based products, Paytm Money's revamped MTF offering is designed to address core user concerns around cost-efficiency, transparency, and accessibility. This new interest rate structure is designed to provide better control over costs and fair pricing for all investors.

The revised interest rates will be applicable starting April 18, 2025 while the updated brokerage of 0.1% per trade will be applicable from May 18, 2025.

