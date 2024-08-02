Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty August futures trade at discount

Nifty August futures trade at discount

Image
Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NSE India VIX climbed 11.40% as shares fell.

The Nifty August 2024 futures closed at 24,700, a discount of 17.70 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,717.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 dropped 293.20 points or 1.17% to 24,717.70.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 11.40% to 14.41.

HDFC Bank, Tata Motors and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The August 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 August 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Q1 results: Revenue from ops up 7% at Rs 815 cr

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 7: Manu eyes 3rd final; Hockey- IND 0-0 AUS in 1st quarter

Of record 72.8 mn ITRs filed, over 50 mn opted for new tax regime: I-T dept

NCLAT approves Byju's settlement with BCCI, sets aside insolvency plea

40 brands chasing Manu Bhaker after her purple patch at Paris Olympics 2024

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story