Nifty August futures trade at discount

NSE India VIX climbed 11.40% as shares fell.

The Nifty August 2024 futures closed at 24,700, a discount of 17.70 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,717.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 dropped 293.20 points or 1.17% to 24,717.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 11.40% to 14.41.

HDFC Bank, Tata Motors and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The August 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 August 2024.