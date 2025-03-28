Nifty below 23,600 level; realty shares under pressure

The key equity indices traded with small losses in the afternoon trade, as investors remained cautious amid uncertainty surrounding US President Donald Trump's tariff plan. The Nifty traded below the 23,600 level. Realty shares declined after advancing in the past trading session.

At 14:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 108.69 points or 0.14% to 77,497.74. The Nifty 50 index declined 12.55 points, or 0.05%, to 23,579.40.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.48%, and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.14%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,579 shares rose and 2,347 shares fell. A total of 141 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index fell 1.21% to 853.10. The index advanced 1.35% in the past trading session.

Anant Raj (down 3.87%), Raymond (down 3.05%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 2.93%), Macrotech Developers (down 2.68%), Brigade Enterprises (down 1.88%), DLF (down 1.26%), Oberoi Realty (down 1.14%) and Godrej Properties (down 0.42%) declined.

On the other hand, Sobha (up 1.11%) and Phoenix Mills (up 0.24%) edged higher.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper advanced 1.49% to 6.693 as compared with the previous close of 6.701.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 85.4100, compared with its close of 85.7450 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for the 4 April 2025 settlement rose 0.40% to Rs 88,740.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.11% to 104.37.

The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.89% to 4.330.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for May 2025 settlement fell 10 cents or 0.14% to $73.93 a barrel.

