Board of Ambuja Cements approves change in directorate and CFO

The Board of Ambuja Cements at its meeting held on 28 March 2025 has approved the following:

Appointment of Vinod Bahety (DIN: 09192400) as Additional Director and Wholetime Director and Chief Executive Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company for a term of three (3) years with effect from 1 April 2025;

Appointment of Rakesh Tiwary as Chief Financial Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company with effect from 1 April 2025;

Cessation of Vinod Bahety as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective from closure of the business hours on 31 March 2025;

Appointment of Praveen Garg (DIN: 00208604) as an Additional Director (Non Executive and Independent) on the Board of the Company for a term of three (3) consecutive years with effect from 1 April 2025.

