Nifty December futures trade at premium

Kaynes Technology India, Interglobe Aviation (Indigo) and Dixon Technologies India were top traded contracts.

The Nifty December 2025 futures closed at 25,857, a premium of 99 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,758 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index dropped 81.65 points or 0.32% to 25,758.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 0.36% to 10.91.

Kaynes Technology India, Interglobe Aviation (Indigo) and Dixon Technologies India were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The December 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 December 2025.