Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Net inflows into equity mutual funds dip to one-year low, total AUM rises

Net inflows into equity mutual funds dip to one-year low, total AUM rises

Image
Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Net inflows into equity mutual funds dipped around 22% on monthly basis to a one-year low of Rs 19,013.12 crore in May from the previous month, data released by the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI) has showed. However, the total net assets under management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry hit Rs 72.20 lakh crore against Rs 69.99 lakh crore in April. Overall, the mutual fund industry saw net inflows of Rs 29,108.33 crore in May. AMFI data showed that net inflows into open-ended equity funds have stayed in the positive zone for the 51st month in a row. Mutual fund SIPs also hit a fresh high of Rs 26,688 crore in May, inching up from Rs 26,632 crore the previous month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Power Grid approves project for implementation of N-UNMS with investment of Rs 131 cr

Zydus Life receives USFDA EIR for Dabhasa API facility

Reliance Power soars 17% in three days

Indian Bank leads losers in 'A' group

Cinevista soars ahead of board meet on K Raheja realty project

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story