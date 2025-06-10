Net inflows into equity mutual funds dip to one-year low, total AUM rises

Net inflows into equity mutual funds dipped around 22% on monthly basis to a one-year low of Rs 19,013.12 crore in May from the previous month, data released by the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI) has showed. However, the total net assets under management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry hit Rs 72.20 lakh crore against Rs 69.99 lakh crore in April. Overall, the mutual fund industry saw net inflows of Rs 29,108.33 crore in May. AMFI data showed that net inflows into open-ended equity funds have stayed in the positive zone for the 51st month in a row. Mutual fund SIPs also hit a fresh high of Rs 26,688 crore in May, inching up from Rs 26,632 crore the previous month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News