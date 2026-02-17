Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty February futures trade at a premium

Nifty February futures trade at a premium

Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
NSE India VIX slides 4.93% to 12.67.

The Nifty February 2026 futures closed at 25,736, a premium of 10.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,725.40 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rallied 42.65 points or 0.17% to 25,725.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 4.93% to 12.67.

Infosys, HDFC Bank and ITC were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The February 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 24 February 2026.

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

