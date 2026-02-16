Brainbees Solutions slumps after Q3 net loss widens to Rs 38 cr

Brainbees Solutions (Firstcry) tumbled 11.03% to Rs 240 after the company's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 38.40 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 14.7 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations climbed 11.57% YoY to Rs 2423.63 crore in Q3 FY26.

Profit before exceptional items and tax increased 73.48% YoY to Rs 11.12 crore in Q3 FY26. During the quarter, the company reported exceptional items totaling Rs 16.31 crore, primarily due to labour code compliance costs of Rs 13.95 crore. This was followed by gains of Rs 1.21 crore from the impairment of intangible assets. Additionally, based on a one-off, non-recurring event, a step-down subsidiary wrote off current assets, including inventories, amounting to Rs 1.14 crore.

Adjusted EBITDA jumped 11% to Rs 153.8 crore in Q3 FY26. EBITDA margin fell to 6.3% in Q3 FY26 as against 6.4% in Q3 FY25. On a segmental front, during the quarter, revenue from India-multi channel business climbed 8.95% YoY to Rs 1,645.76 crore, The international business posted a 6.97% YoY growth to Rs 279.59 crore and the D2C arm, Globalbees, posted a revenue of Rs 515.03 crore, registering the growth of 21.97% YoY. During the quarter, online gross merchandise value (GMV) increased 10.08% YoY to Rs 2,831 crore while offline GMV rose 7.5% YoY to Rs 593.7 crore. Average order value (AOV) rose 0.34% to Rs 2,684 in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 2,675 in Q3 FY25.