Nifty February futures trade at premium

The Nifty February 2024 futures closed at 21,741, a premium of 43.55 points compared with the Nifty's closing 21,697.45 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 shed 28.25 points or 0.13% to 21,697.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 9.92% to 14.46.

Indus Tower, State Bank of India and Maruti Suzuki India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The February 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 February 2024.

