Nifty February futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX slipped 2.35% as shares advanced.

The Nifty February 2024 futures closed at 21,925, a premium of 84.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing 21,840.05 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 96.80 points or 0.45% to 21,840.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.35% to 15.44.

HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The February 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 February 2024.

