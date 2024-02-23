Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty February 2024 futures closed at 22,217, a premium of 4.3 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,212.70 in the cash market.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 shed 4.75 points or 0.02% to 22,212.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.48% to 14.97.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The February 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 February 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Euro Retreats From 3-Week High Against Dollar; Set For Weekly Gain

Market ends with small losses; Nifty settles below 22,250 mark

National Bank for Agriculture &amp; Rural Development standalone net profit rises 36.26% in the December 2023 quarter

NTPC commissions 70MW of Chhattargarh Solar PV Project in Bikaner

NSE SME Esconet Technologies shines in stock market premiere

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story