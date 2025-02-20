Nifty February futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX slides 4.78% to 14.68.

The Nifty February 2025 futures closed at 22,934.90, a premium of 21.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,932.90 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 slipped 19.75 points or 0.09% to 22,913.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 4.78% to 14.68.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Mahindra & Mahindra were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The February 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 February 2025.

