Thomas Cook spurts after inking multi-year partnership with KTO

Thomas Cook (India) surged 12.45% to Rs 134.55 after the company and its group company SOTC Travel, has signed a strategic 24-month partnership with Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) to enhance South Korea as destination within Indian market.

The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) is the official National Tourism Organization (NTO) of South Korea, operating under the Ministry of culture, sports, and tourism. Dedicated to promoting South Korea as a premier travel destination, KTO has a global presence with 30 overseas offices, including its New Delhi office in India.

Korea Tourism Organizations exclusive partnership with Thomas Cook and SOTC Travel leverages on special projects to drive year-round awareness and inspiration for Korea. The collaboration extends across exchange of knowledge, best practices and development of unique-innovative products designed specifically for Indian travellers, fostering long-term growth in leisure, business and MICE segments for Korea.

Rajeev Kale - president & country head, Holidays, MICE, Visa - Thomas Cook (India), said, With new destinations and exciting experiential travel driving demand, South Korea is perfectly positioned to inspire the growing appetite of new-age Indian travellers. Our MOU with the Korea Tourism Organization not only endorses South Korea as a dynamic and vibrant destination but also opens new avenues for enriching travel experiences. We aim to foster long-term growth across our viable leisure, business, and MICE segments. Our MOU will focus on product development, destination education and marcom to create top-of-mind visibility and drive transactions. By leveraging our expertise in the Indian market, we aim to create greater visibility for South Korea, facilitating seamless travel experiences and fostering memorable, value-driven journeys for our customers.

Myong Kil Yun, regional director India & SAARC Countries, Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) said, We are delighted to formalize this strategic partnership with Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel, both prominent players in the Indian travel industry. Through this collaboration, we aim to enhance awareness and engagement for South Korea as a premier travel destination among Indian travellers. By leveraging their extensive distribution network, expertise, and innovative approach, we look forward to introducing unique and immersive travel experiences tailored to Indian tourists.

Thomas Cook (India) is the leading omnichannel travel company in the country, offering a broad spectrum of services, including foreign exchange, corporate travel, MICE, leisure travel, value-added services, and visa services. It operates leading B2C and B2B brands.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 39.8% to Rs 49.58 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 82.39 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales increased 8.9% YoY to Rs 2061.01 crore in Q3 FY25.

