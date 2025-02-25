Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Feb 25 2025
NSE India VIX tumbled 5.03% to 13.72.

The Nifty February 2025 futures closed at 22,565.74, a premium of 18.19 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,547.55 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 slipped 5.80 points or 0.03% to 22,547.55.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 5.03% to 13.72.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The February 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 February 2025.

Feb 25 2025

