Nifty January futures trade at a premium

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
The NSE India VIX surged 6.31% to 14.19.

The Nifty January 2026 futures closed at 25,080, a premium of 31.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,048.65 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 241.25 points or 0.95% to 25,048.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 6.31% to 14.19.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The January 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 27 January 2026.

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

