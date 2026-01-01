Ceinsys Tech rallies after securing Rs 12-cr order

Ceinsys Tech rose 3.77% to Rs 1,129.50 after the company received a Rs 12.06 crore order from MSRDC Tunnel for a further extension to implement the Digital Project Management System for the Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link project.

According to an exchange filing, the contract involves acting as a system integrator for the supply, implementation and support of a digital project management platform, including 5D-BIM, ERP and GIS systems, along with the establishment of an owners support office for the MPEWML project. The total order value stands at Rs 12,06,17,194.71 and the project will be executed up to 31 March 2026.

The company said the order is an extension of existing contracts earlier awarded by MSRDC Tunnel for the same project. Ceinsys Tech had previously received the letter of award and extensions for the project in FY21 and FY23.