Nifty June futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX tumbled 14.89% as shares soared.

The Nifty June 2024 futures closed at 23,450, a premium of 186.1 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,263.90 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 surged 733.20 points or 3.25% to 23,263.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 14.89% to 20.94.

State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The June 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 27 June 2024.

