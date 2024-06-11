Nifty June futures trade at premium

The NSE's India VIX tumbled 9.95% to 14.77.

The Nifty June 2024 futures closed at 23,312.65, a premium of 47.8 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,264.85 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 rose 5.65 points or 0.02% to 23,264.85.

HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and Vodafone Idea were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The June 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 27 June 2024.

