Nifty June futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
The Nifty June 2024 futures closed at 23,312.65, a premium of 47.8 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,264.85 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 rose 5.65 points or 0.02% to 23,264.85.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 9.95% to 14.77.

HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and Vodafone Idea were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The June 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 27 June 2024.

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

