Nifty March futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX dropped 4.63% as shares advanced

The Nifty March 2024 futures closed at 22,181.50, a premium of 198.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing 21,982.80 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 31.65 points or 0.14% to 21,982.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 4.63% to 15.57.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI bank were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 March 2024.

