Government Meet Food Secretaries To Set Estimates For Crop Procurement In RMS 2024-25 And KMS 2023-24

The Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD), Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Government of India, organized a meeting of State Food Secretaries on 28.02.2024 at New Delhi to discuss the procurement arrangements for Rabi Crops in Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2024-25 and in Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2023-24. The Secretary, DFPD, Government of India, chaired the meeting.

Various factors impacting procurement such as forecast of weather conditions, production estimates, and readiness of States were reviewed. After deliberations, the estimates for wheat procurement during ensuing RMS 2024-25 were fixed in the range of 300-320 LMT. Similarly, the estimates for paddy procurement in term of rice during KMS 2023-24 (Rabi Crop) were fixed in the range of 90 - 100 LMT.

A quantity of around 6.00 LMT of coarse grains /millets (Shri Anna) has also been estimated for procurement by the States during the KMS 2023-24 (Rabi crop). States/UTs were advised to focus on procurement of millets for diversification of crops and enhanced nutrition in dietary patterns.

Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare presented their evaluation study on Digital Maturity of State MSP procurement applications. State Governments were advised to adopt or improvise their existing applications in line with the standard and core features of AgriStack portal, for bringing about transparency and efficiency in the procurement system, before start of KMS 2024-25.

During the meeting, issues relating to Supply Chain Optimization for transportation of foodgrains from designated depots to Fair Price Shops, improving infrastructure in Procurement Centres, Good Milling Practices and On-boarding Fair Price Shops on Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) were also discussed.

