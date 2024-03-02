Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Mar 02 2024 | 1:32 PM IST
NSE India VIX slipped 1.59% as shares advanced

The Nifty March 2024 futures closed at 22,505, a premium of 126.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,378.40 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 39.65 points or 0.18% to 22,378.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.59% to 14.99.

Tata Steel, Indian Energy Exchange and Reliance Industries were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 March 2024.

First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 1:08 PM IST

