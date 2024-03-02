NMDC Ltd spurts 1.58%

NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 234.7, up 1.58% on the day as on 12:48 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 106.88% in last one year as compared to a 27.19% gain in NIFTY and a 47.11% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

NMDC Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 234.7, up 1.58% on the day as on 12:48 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 22378.4. The Sensex is at 73806.15, up 0.08%. NMDC Ltd has dropped around 2.8% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8208.5, up 1.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 270.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 236.45, up 1.59% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 11.72 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

