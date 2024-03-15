Nifty March futures trade at premium

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and ITC were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty March 2024 futures closed at 22,120, a premium of 96.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,023.35 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 123.30 points or 0.56% to 22,023.35.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.49% to 13.69.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and ITC were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News