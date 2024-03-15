Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index falls 2.47%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index falls 2.47%

Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Nifty PSE index ended down 2.47% at 8722.35 today. The index has slipped 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd shed 6.25%, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd slipped 5.49% and Power Finance Corporation Ltd fell 4.69%. The Nifty PSE index has soared 91.00% over last one year compared to the 29.66% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index has dropped 1.57% and Nifty Energy index has dropped 1.51% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.56% to close at 22023.35 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.62% to close at 72643.43 today.

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

