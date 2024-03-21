Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
NSE India VIX tumbled 7.12% as stocks advanced

The Nifty March 2024 futures closed at 22,118.90, a premium of 106.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,011.95 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 172.85 points or 0.79% to 22,011.95.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 7.12% to 12.51.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Infosys were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 March 2024.

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 4:09 PM IST

