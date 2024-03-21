Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shyam Metalics forays into aluminium flat-rolled products

Shyam Metalics forays into aluminium flat-rolled products

Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

With capex of Rs 450 cr

Shyam Metalics & Energy announced its ambitious foray into a greenfield expansion project focused on aluminium flat-rolled products. The Group intends to invest Rs 450 crore in the same. The investment is aimed at capacity expansion of the group while also generate the employment of 1000 direct and in-direct jobs. It will increase manufacturing of Aluminium flat rolled products to bridge the demand & supply gap making Shyam Metalics group self reliant for the raw materials of aluminium foil business. The plant is to be setup in Odisha.

With an annual capacity of 60,000 metric tons per year (KTPA) of flat-rolled products, this expansion marks a significant stride towards sustainable manufacturing and supporting the ever-increasing electric vehicle (EV) sector in India.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Volumes jump at Star Cement Ltd counter

Kohli Aluminium: A Leading Distributor of Quality Aluminium Products in Delhi, India

Aar Shyam (India) Investment Company standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Shyam Century Ferrous standalone net profit declines 79.31% in the December 2023 quarter

Shyam Telecom reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Lloyds Metals gains as board OKs to raise Rs 5,000 cr via QIP

Paisalo Digital Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Medico Remedies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Indices trade with significant gains; media shares advance

Amber Ent jumps after inking pact to acquire 50% stake in Resojet

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 3:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story