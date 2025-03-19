Nifty March futures trade at premium

Zomato, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty March 2025 futures closed at 22,969, a premium of 61.4 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,907.60 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 jumped 73.30 points or 0.32% to 22,907.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.66% to 13.30.

Zomato, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The March 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 March 2025.

