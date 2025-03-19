Chinese markets end marginally lower amid middle east tensions

Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday as Middle East tensions escalated, and investors awaited the Federal Reserve's projections for economic growth and inflation against the backdrop of U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive stance on tariffs.

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza killed over 400, reigniting a conflict that has claimed 48500 Palestinian lives.

Adding to the unease, Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected an immediate and full ceasefire in Ukraine, agreeing only to halt attacks on energy infrastructure for 30 days.

The dollar index was firm as tensions flared over Gaza and Trump's tariffs. Gold held near record highs while oil extended losses after the American Petroleum Institute reported a build in U.S. crude stockpiles.

The euro held close to a five-month high reached in the previous session after Germany's parliament approved plans for a significant increase in defense and infrastructure spending.

China's Shanghai Composite index finished marginally lower at 3,426.43 amid reports that banks are slashing rates on consumer loans to record rates, following efforts by policymakers to stabilize growth and counter U.S. tariffs.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 0.12 percent at 24,771.14 after a volatile session. Xpeng shares slumped 5.8 percent after the electric vehicle maker's fourth-quarter results fell short of what analysts had expected. Tech firm Xiaomi rose 1 percent after raising its EV sales target.

