Nifty March futures trade at premium

The Nifty March 2025 futures closed at 23,382.10, a premium of 31.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,350.40 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 jumped 159.75 points or 0.69% to 23,350.40.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.21% to 12.58.

ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and Infosys were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The March 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 March 2025.

