Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 2.20%

Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty Media index ended up 2.20% at 1547.7 today. The index has added 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd jumped 7.79%, Dish TV India Ltd rose 3.54% and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd gained 3.07%. The Nifty Media index has decreased 15.00% over last one year compared to the 6.08% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index increased 1.90% and Nifty Energy index increased 1.44% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.69% to close at 23350.4 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.73% to close at 76905.51 today.

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

