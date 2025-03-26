Nifty March futures trade at premium

RIL, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty March 2025 futures closed at 23,512.55, a premium of 25.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,486.85 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 declined 181.80 points or 0.77% to 23,486.85.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.21% to 13.47.

Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The March 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News