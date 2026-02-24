Nifty March futures trade at premium

HDFC Bank, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services were top traded contracts.

The Nifty 30 March 2026 futures closed at 25,613.80, a premium of 189.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,424.65 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 288.35 points or 1.12% to 25,424.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was down 0.12% to 14.15.

HDFC Bank, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The March 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 30 March 2026.