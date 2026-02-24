Benares Hotels appoints Sumit Deol as CEO

Benares Hotels' board approved the appointment of Sumit Singh Deol as chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from 24 February 2026.

Sumit Singh Deol has pursued Hotel Management from IHM Chennai and joined IHCL in 2010 as a Restaurant Manager in Taj Coromandel, Chennai. He has vast experience in Food & Beverage and General Management. He has successfully led the teams at Taj Taal Kutir and Taj Coromandel, Chennai. He has been awarded various laurels.

Benares Hotels (BHL) is a listed public company incorporated in 1971. Its portfolio comprises Taj Ganges and Taj Nadesar Palace, in Varanasi, as well as Ginger Gondia in Maharashtra. Since 2011, BHL has been a subsidiary of Indian Hotels Company (IHCL).