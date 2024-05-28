Nifty May futures trade at premium

The NSE's India VIX spurts 4.32% to 24.20.

The Nifty May 2024 futures closed at 22,925, a premium of 36.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,888.15 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 44.30 points or 0.19% to 22,888.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 4.32% to 24.20.

HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The May 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 30 May 2024.

