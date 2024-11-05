Nifty November futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX dropped 4.08% to 16.01

The Nifty November 2024 futures closed at 24,293.65, a premium of 80.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,213.30 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 jumped 217.95 points or 0.91% to 24,213.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 4.08% to 16.01.

State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 November 2024.

