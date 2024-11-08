Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty November futures trade at premium

Nifty November futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NSE India VIX slipped 2.45% to 14.57.

The Nifty November 2024 futures closed at 24,196.40, a premium of 48.20 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,148.20 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 51.15 points or 0.21% to 24,148.20.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.45% to 14.57.

State Bank of India, Reliance Industries and Mahindra & Mahindra were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 November 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: LIVE: Ola Electric's Q2 net loss narrows on higher sales, lower input costs

BS BFSI Summit: Why go to Mauritius, come to GIFT City, say fund managers

Tata Motors Q2 results: Net profit declines 9.9% to Rs 3,450 crore

Looking at food inflation but also following Fed: Economists BS BFSI Summit

Steel imports from China increases 36.7% in H1FY25, shows govt data

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story