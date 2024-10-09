Nifty October futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX slipped 3.44% to 14.09.

The Nifty October 2024 futures closed at 25,119.15, a premium of 137.20 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,981.95 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 31.20 points or 0.12% to 24,981.95.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 3.44% to 14.09.

State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 31 October 2024.