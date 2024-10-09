Japan's Nikkei ends 0.87% higher

Japanese markets advanced as tech stocks tracked their U.S. peers higher. The Nikkei average climbed 0.87 percent to 39,277.96 while the broader Topix index settled 0.30 percent higher at 2,707.24.

Nvidia supplier Advantest jumped 3.7 percent, Tokyo Electron added 1.2 percent and technology investor SoftBank Group rose 1.3 percent.

Seven & I Holdings surged 4.7 percent after Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard increased its offer for the retailer by more than 20 percent.

Uniqlo-owner Fast Retailing, which is set to announce its earnings results after the closing bell on Thursday, rose 1.1 percent.

Japan's machine tool orders decreased for the second straight month in September amid weaker foreign and domestic demand, preliminary data from the Japan Machine Tool Builders Association, or JMTBA, showed on Wednesday.