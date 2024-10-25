Nifty October futures trade at premium

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Oct 25 2024
NSE India VIX jumped 4.74% to 14.63.

The Nifty October 2024 futures closed at 24,215, a premium of 34.20 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,180.80 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 dropped 218.60 points or 0.90% to 24,180.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 4.74% to 14.63.

IndusInd Bank, Dixon Technologies and HDFC Bank and were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 31 October 2024.

Oct 25 2024

